Typhoon Noul causes floods in China: 10 killed, 715,000 evacuated, over 700 flights cancelled

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in rain-triggered flooding in China on Sunday (July 26), while Typhoon Noul—the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year—made landfall in Guangdong province, forcing the evacuation of more than 715,000 people and causing widespread travel disruption.

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The deaths occurred after a flash flood swept through tourist area in Weiyuan County in northwestern Gansu province, while southern China braced for destructive winds and torrential rain from Typhoon Noul.

Flash floods kill tourists in Gansu According to state-run Xinhua News Agency, a sudden cloudburst triggered a flash flood in a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon.

Some tourists who were camping in the area became trapped when floodwaters surged through the site.

Authorities said 10 people were killed and 23 others injured in the incident. Rescue efforts were continuing, with 305 emergency personnel and 68 rescue vehicles deployed to search the area and assist those affected.

Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong Meanwhile, Typhoon Noul made landfall in Huidong County in Guangdong province early Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds of 45 metres per second (162 kmph).

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Chinese state broadcaster CCTV described Noul as the strongest typhoon to make landfall in China so far in 2026 and the first to strike Guangdong this year, surpassing the intensity of Typhoons Maysak and Bavi.

Although the storm weakened into a severe tropical storm after moving inland, forecasters warned that it would continue to bring heavy rainfall across southern China.

More than 715,000 evacuated Authorities evacuated 715,351 people across Guangdong as a precaution ahead of the storm.

The National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Guangdong, the lowest level in China's four-tier emergency system.

Emergency teams were also dispatched to assess damage, relocate residents and ensure access to food, shelter and other essential services.

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Flights and trains cancelled Typhoon Noul caused major disruptions to transport across southern China.

More than 700 flights were cancelled at Guangzhou and Shenzhen airports, while high-speed rail services across Guangdong were suspended on Sunday.

In neighbouring Hong Kong, authorities cancelled more than 410 flights and 150 high-speed train services as the storm approached. The Home Affairs Department opened 28 temporary shelters for residents in vulnerable areas.

Highest typhoon alert issued China's National Meteorological Centre issued its first red typhoon alert of the year on Saturday—the highest warning level under the country's four-tier colour-coded alert system.

As Noul weakened after landfall, the alert was downgraded first to orange and later to yellow on Sunday.

Emergency measures remained in force across several provinces, including Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi.

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Recovery funds released To support recovery efforts, China's National Development and Reform Commission allocated 100 million yuan (approximately USD 14.7 million) from the central government budget.

The funds will be used to restore damaged roads, water conservancy projects, schools and hospitals, helping affected communities return to normal as quickly as possible.

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding would persist even as Typhoon Noul weakened, with rescue operations and damage assessments continuing across the affected regions.

(With PTI inputs)