Typhoon Ragasa ravages Philippines as Hong Kong, China brace for impact; schools shut, flights cancelled - 10 key points

Southern China's many cities, including Hong Kong were forced to scale back many aspects of daily life on Tuesday, as the region braced for Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year.

Advertisement

Typhoon Ragasa – dubbed by forecasters dubbed by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year – had already killed three people on its way through the northern Philippines, as it moved closer to Hong Kong, reported The Independent.

Multiple videos on social media showed a bridge crashing down, after the ‘king of storms’ burst a lake on the east coast of Taiwan —sending waters gushing past, flooding surrounding villages.

Advertisement

Super Typhoon Ragasa: 700+ flights cancelled, over 70 lakh people evacuated On Tuesday, Guangdong authorities evacuated over 770,000 people, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that more than one million people are expected to be relocated across the province on Tuesday, reported Reuters. 2. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, at least 700 flights were due to be cancelled from Tuesday evening.

3. Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways alone cancelled 500 flights, while its low-cost arm HK Express said it would scrap 100 flights for the day. Hong Kong Airlines said it would cancel around 90 flights, while Hong Kong-based carrier Greater Bay Airlines cut at least 23.

Advertisement

4. Earlier in the day, Hong Kong issued the typhoon signal 8 – its third highest – which urges most businesses and transport services to shut down.

5. All kindergarten, primary and secondary school classes have been cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

6. Other major cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Foshan in Guangdong, as well as Haikou in Hainan, announced school closures and began gradually suspending businesses, production, and transportation services.

7. The weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly later on Tuesday, with the weather observatory stating it will assess whether to issue a higher warning late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, mentioned a report by Reuters.

8. China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal area between Taishan and Zhanjiang cities in Guangdong between midday and evening on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vietnam Braces for Storm Wipha After Typhoon Lashes Hong Kong

9. At least six people were injured and over 7,000 people were evacuated in Taiwan when the typhoon swept south of the island, the Central News Agency reported.