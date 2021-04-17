As per the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the first typhoon of 2021 in the western Pacific Basin formed on Friday after Surigae underwent rapid intensification. The typhoon locally known as Bising is moving west northwest over the Philippine sea, packing maximum winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA, the Philippines’ meteorological agency said that Typhoon "Bising" slightly intensifies while moving NorthWestward over the Philippine Sea. Typhoon “Bising" will move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea until tomorrow afternoon or evening. Afterwards, the typhoon will slow down and move northward or north-northeastward until Tuesday (20 April) early morning before moving generally north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Northern and Central Luzon, it warned.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur, the agency warned as it placed about a dozen areas east of the country under the lowest storm alert. Surigae isn’t likely to directly hit land, however, it is expected to intensify further and could reach a peak of 195 kilometers per hour to 205 kilometers per hour on Sunday, the weather bureau said as reported by Bloomberg.

Both the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Honolulu currently predict the storm to remain just offshore from the Philippines. However, some forecast models suggest that the storm, called “Bising" in the Philippines (which uses a different naming system), could track close enough to the coast to bring hazardous weather.

“Conditions will be favorable for further strengthening," AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Zartman said on its website, adding the amount of impact to the Philippines would depend on how quickly the typhoon makes a turn to the north while on water over the weekend.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year, as per Bloomberg.

