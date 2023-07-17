Typhoon Talim, a severe tropical storm makes landfall in southern China. Top points2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Typhoon Talim made landfall in China, causing authorities to issue flood warnings, cancel flights and trains, and order people to stay at home.
China got the first tropical storm of the year, when Typhoon Talim made landfall in the east Asian country on Monday. Several flights and trains were cancelled owing to the Typhoon Talim.
