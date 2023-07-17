China got the first tropical storm of the year, when Typhoon Talim made landfall in the east Asian country on Monday. Several flights and trains were cancelled owing to the Typhoon Talim.

Further, flood warnings were also issued by the Chinese authorities in view of typhoon Talim. The authorities have also asked residents to stay at home. Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated in southern China and Vietnam on Monday, and dozens of flights cancelled as a typhoon barrelled towards land.

According to Reuters, even before Talim's arrival, passengers on a public bus in Jiangsu waded through knee-high water to get to their seats after the vehicle ploughed through a water-logged road.

Typhoon Talim

Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, made landfall at 10:20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in Zhanjiang city of Guangdong province, with winds near its centre clocked at a top speed of 136.8 kph (85 mph), according to Guangdong weather bureau.

Winds stronger than 150 kph would put Talim in the severe typhoon category, very rare for a typhoon this early in the rainy season, reported Reuters.

Talim is expected to move at a speed of 20 km per hour northwest and into Guangxi region early on July 18, Guangdong weather bureau added.

The national forecaster has urged authorities in Guangdong and Hainan to be on standby to respond to the typhoon. The forecaster has issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning in a four-tier colour-coded system, saying the storm was expected to increase in intensity to become a severe typhoon.

Typhoon Talim: Precautions

The Typhoon Talim sent the Hong Kong, Vietnam, south China into disaster mitigation mode. Over 1,000 people were evacuated.

Flights were grounded and Markets in Hong Kong halted trade for the day.

Hong Kong observatory put up a storm signal for typhoon Talim, and all court hearings in the city were adjourned.

Parts of Guangxi in China were told to brace for flash floods through Tuesday.

Authorities in Hainan asked ships in nearby waters to return to port and ferry services between Hainan and Guangdong were suspended early on Sunday.

Typhoon Talim: Cancellations

Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in Guangdong cancelled 43 inbound and 36 outbound flights on Monday, and Meilan International Airport in Hainan's capital city Haikou and Qionghai Boao Airport, also on the resort island, cancelled all flights, state media reported.

High-speed railway and suburban trains on Hainan were suspended as well, with routes connecting to the tourist island shut until Friday.

Haikou city also suspended classes, work, flights, and park and business activities from noon Monday, requiring residents to stay home, state television CCTV reported. Emergency shelters were opened to the public, it said.