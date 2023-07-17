Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept south of the city.

As the financial hub braced for rainy and windy weather, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed. The city's airport authority said 16 flights were canceled. The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, at 12:40am on Monday. It was the first signal of its kind hoisted this year.

The weather forecaster expects Talim — with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour — to skirt within 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the south-southwest of Hong Kong on Monday morning.

Tropical storm Talim to be the first this year to make landfall in China

China Meteorological Administration issued an orange alert, saying the typhoon was expected to increase in intensity to become a severe typhoon by the time it makes landfall at night along the southern coast from Guangdong to Hainan.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system under which orange is the second highest alert. Talim is set to be the fourth typhoon this year but the first to make landfall in China, according to weather predictions.

Early on Monday, the meteorological centre said Talim was located 375km (230 miles) south-east of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, moving at a speed of 20km per hour (12 mph).

The national forecaster urged authorities in Guangdong and Hainan to be on standby to respond to the typhoon.

High-speed railway and suburban trains on Hainan were also suspended, with routes connecting to the tourist island shut till Friday.

Haikou city will also suspend classes, work, flights, park and business activities from noon Monday, requiring residents to stay home and opening emergency shelters to the public, state television CCTV reported.

