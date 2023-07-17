Typhoon Talim update: Schools and stock market closed in Hong Kong, city raises storm signal 82 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Typhoon Talim is expected to make landfall in southern China, prompting the China Meteorological Administration to issue an orange alert. Hong Kong raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, resulting in the closure of schools and the stock market, and the cancellation of flights
Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept south of the city.
The weather forecaster expects Talim — with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour — to skirt within 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the south-southwest of Hong Kong on Monday morning.
Tropical storm Talim to be the first this year to make landfall in China
China Meteorological Administration issued an orange alert, saying the typhoon was expected to increase in intensity to become a severe typhoon by the time it makes landfall at night along the southern coast from Guangdong to Hainan.
China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system under which orange is the second highest alert. Talim is set to be the fourth typhoon this year but the first to make landfall in China, according to weather predictions.
Early on Monday, the meteorological centre said Talim was located 375km (230 miles) south-east of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, moving at a speed of 20km per hour (12 mph).
The national forecaster urged authorities in Guangdong and Hainan to be on standby to respond to the typhoon.
High-speed railway and suburban trains on Hainan were also suspended, with routes connecting to the tourist island shut till Friday.
Haikou city will also suspend classes, work, flights, park and business activities from noon Monday, requiring residents to stay home and opening emergency shelters to the public, state television CCTV reported.
-With agency inputs