Typhoon Talim made landfall along the coast of Guangdong province, southern China and Vietnam late on July 17. The impact of the typhoon led to the evacuation of around a quarter million people and the cancellation of numerous flights and trains. Climate scientists have issued a grave warning, highlighting the intensification of typhoons in correlation with global warming and the ongoing effects of climate change .

Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, arrived with maximum wind speeds of 136.8 kilometres per hour, according to the China Meteorological Administration. As it made landfall at approximately 10:20 PM (7:50 PM India time), it brought along storm surges and heavy rainfall, affecting the southern coastline from Guangdong to Hainan provinces.

An orange alert, the second-highest warning level in the four-tier colour-coded system, was issued by the meteorological authorities in anticipation of the typhoon's arrival. Following the alert, nearly 230,000 individuals in Guangdong were successfully evacuated, including over 8,000 workers from fish farms who were brought ashore. Additionally, local authorities took the decision to close numerous coastal tourist destinations as a precautionary measure.

The meteorological administration said the storm was moving to the northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometres per hour and could rake across the Guangxi region early on July 18. Typhoon Talim could lose speed by July 18 morning and "weaken and dissipate over northern Vietnam" on July 19, it said.

Vietnamese authorities have announced plans to evacuate approximately 30,000 individuals from the most vulnerable areas in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong provinces as Tropical Storm Talim approaches. The storm is anticipated to be one of the most significant to impact the Gulf of Tonkin in recent years, according to Vietnam's top disaster response committee, AFP reported.

In light of the impending storm, tourists have been advised to depart from outlying islands, and airlines have adjusted their schedules to avoid potential disruptions caused by Talim's impact.

At least 1,000 people were evacuated in Yunfu city in Guangdong province, the state-backed Southern Daily reported. Trading on Hong Kong's $5.2 trillion stock market was cancelled on July 17 as the Asian financial hub came to a standstill.

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas due to a storm surge and ferries and most bus services in the city were suspended. More than 1,000 travellers were affected by flight cancellations and delays, the Hong Kong Airport Authority said.

Hundreds of trains in Guangdong and Hainan, including high-speed trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the metropolis adjacent to Hong Kong, were suspended Monday as the typhoon bore down on the region, the state-run China Daily reported, citing local service operators.

Hainan island authorities asked ships in nearby waters to return to port after the local marine forecasting station warned of waves of up to six metres (20 feet), Xinhua reported. Ferry services between Hainan and Guangdong were suspended early Sunday.

(With AFP inputs)