Typhoon Talim update: Thousands evacuated while flights, trains get cancelled; check details3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Typhoon Talim has made landfall, leading to evacuations and flight and train cancellations. Climate scientists warn of intensification of typhoons due to global warming.
Typhoon Talim made landfall along the coast of Guangdong province, southern China and Vietnam late on July 17. The impact of the typhoon led to the evacuation of around a quarter million people and the cancellation of numerous flights and trains. Climate scientists have issued a grave warning, highlighting the intensification of typhoons in correlation with global warming and the ongoing effects of climate change.
