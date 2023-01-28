Tyre Nichols cries ‘Mom!’: Here are 10 things new police-beating videos reveal

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was fatally beaten by police, according to horrific video evidence released by the Memphis Police in the US on January 27. On January 10, three days after being pulled over on suspicion of driving recklessly, Nichols passed away in the hospital. In connection with Nichols' beating, five Memphis police officers—all of whom are Black—were charged with second-degree murder.

