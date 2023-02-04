Tyre Nichols’ death: Another officer suspended, certification revoked for two

Several departmental policies, including those governing the use of a stun gun, were broken by a sixth Memphis officer named Preston Hemphill during the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, according to an internal police inquiry, which led to his firing on February 3.

Hemphill had already been placed on leave while an investigation into his involvement in the arrest of Nichols, Black man, on January 7—who ultimately passed away—was ongoing. In connection with Nichols' killing, five Memphis police officers have already been fired and accused of second-degree murder.

Six Black police officers have been dismissed and are facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Another cop has received a suspension. The incident that was seen on film has been the subject of a civil rights investigation by the Justice Department.

After Nichols' death on January 10, three firefighters were suspended. Michelle Whitaker, a former lieutenant in the fire department, was the third person let go, but her licence was not considered for suspension. She reportedly stayed in the engine with the driver during the response to Nichols' beating on January 7, according to the department.

Also Read: 'We love you, Tyre': Mourners gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis

The violent arrest came before a traffic stop where Hemphill was the third officer, but Nichols was not physically assaulted there. Hemphill is heard admitting that he stunned Nichols on body camera footage from the initial stop.and declaring, “I hope they stomp his ass."

Additionally on February 3, a Tennessee board revoked the certifications of two former Memphis Fire Department employees as emergency medical technicians for failing to provide vital treatment.

The suspensions of advanced EMT JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long add to measures made by the authorities to hold police and other first responders accountable for the abuse of Nichols.

Also Read: Tyre Nichols' death must galvanize efforts to reform police: Family attorney

After the police stopped Nichols for what they claimed was a traffic infraction, they beat him. Following pressure from Nichols' family, a video of the incident was made public. It shows police holding Nichols down while repeatedly hitting, kicking, and striking him with a baton as he begged for his mother.

Regardless of the colour of the police officers and the people they are policing, the killing sparked a new round of public discussion on how police forces can handle Black residents with excessive violence.

(With agency inputs)