Tyre Nichols' death must galvanize efforts to reform police: Family attorney3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tyre Nichols' death is the latest high-profile example of police using excessive force against Black people and other minorities.
The attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, called on Sunday for the U.S. Congress to pass police reform legislation, and said Nichols' mother hoped the tragedy could lead to a "greater good."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×