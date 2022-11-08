Tyson Foods CEO enters stranger’s home, falls asleep in inebriated condition; arrested2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values, John R. Tyson said
Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, a great-grandson of the company’s founder, has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. A complaint was registered against him for entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.
Fayetteville police department said that the woman called them early Sunday morning informing them that she returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.
When police arrived and tried to wake him up they found his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated" and he was reeking of intoxicants. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.
Apologizing for the incident, Tyson told The Associated Press, “I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods."
“I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others."
He was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.
Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.
In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man's nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.
Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.
(With inputs from agencies)
