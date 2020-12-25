Brexit trade deal is reached between UK, European Union

Brexit trade deal is reached between UK, European Union8 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- Accord sets out terms of a much more distant relationship, averts worst fears of economic disruption
The U.K. and the European Union secured an agreement over their future relations, setting the seal on the 2016 British referendum decision to leave the bloc and bringing to a close years of economic uncertainty and fraught politics in the U.K.
The deal, coming just days ahead of an end-year deadline, calms the worst fears of a major economic disruption in coming weeks as Britain unmoors from its largest trading partner and is tackling another intense phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
