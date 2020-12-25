Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brexit trade deal is reached between UK, European Union
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Brexit trade deal is reached between UK, European Union

8 min read . 09:52 AM IST Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal

  • Accord sets out terms of a much more distant relationship, averts worst fears of economic disruption

The U.K. and the European Union secured an agreement over their future relations, setting the seal on the 2016 British referendum decision to leave the bloc and bringing to a close years of economic uncertainty and fraught politics in the U.K.

The deal, coming just days ahead of an end-year deadline, calms the worst fears of a major economic disruption in coming weeks as Britain unmoors from its largest trading partner and is tackling another intense phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sinovac covid shot’s efficacy uncertain despite Brazil, Turkey results

3 min read . 10:59 AM IST

Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2.81 lakh after 24,661 recoveries in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST

New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.