The U.K. Parliament will return April 21 after Keir Starmer, the new leader of the opposition Labour Party, called for lawmakers to resume their duties and hold the government to account as it tackles its greatest peacetime crisis in modern times.

Lawmakers may sit virtually due to social distancing measures. They will consider how to use technology to best allow them to fulfill “essential constitutional functions of conducting scrutiny, authorizing spending and making laws," the government said on Sunday in a statement.

Parliament’s select committees, which analyze the work of government departments and ministers, have already held several evidence sessions via video conferencing. Commons authorities are looking at similar measures for the main chamber.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, who determines the parliamentary timetable, will respond to Starmer’s call, according to the statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via