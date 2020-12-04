U.K.’s covid-19 vaccine program to test its national health service

U.K.’s covid-19 vaccine program to test its national health service5 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine rollout will aim to inoculate everyone in the country over 50 in just a few months
Covid-19 vaccine rollout will aim to inoculate everyone in the country over 50 in just a few months
Britain’s authorization of a covid-19 vaccine, the first in the West, sets in motion an ambitious plan that will test the capabilities of its state-run National Health Service: Inoculate everybody in the country over 50 within months.
The U.K. has been laying the groundwork for some time. Officials organized test runs to refine the logistics of delivering a shot that, in the case of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, has to be stored at an ultralow temperature. The government changed the law to allow student doctors, physiotherapists and dental workers to administer the jab. Scientists advising the government have drawn up a provisional list of who should get vaccinated first.
