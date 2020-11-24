U.S. business activity grows while Europe's drops

U.S. business activity, which exceeded expectations, has put the country in economic expansion territory. These readings offer indications of the U.S. economic state soon after President-Elect Joe Biden beat incumbent President Donald Trump in the presidential election three weeks ago. European business activity data as per the PMI suggests that the UK and the Eurozone are heading toward a double-dip recession, i.e., two periods of recession separated by a brief period of recovery. The most notable difference between the U.S. and Europe as per the PMI was their service industries' performance. In this regard, the U.S. saw a rise to its highest level since March 2015, while the Eurozone shrank for the third consecutive month. This divergence of economic trends may be attributed, to some degree, to the introduction of stricter restrictions in many European countries as governments seek to contain second waves of COVID-19 infections. In contrast, the U.S. saw a relaxation of its restrictions.