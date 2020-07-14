U.S. Consumer Prices Climb by Most Since 2012 on Higher Gasoline

U.S. consumer prices posted the biggest monthly gain since 2012 on a rebound in gasoline costs, though inflation remained subdued more broadly amid the pandemic.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6% from the prior month, the first increase since February, after a 0.1% drop in May, Labor Department figures showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5% increase. Compared with a year earlier, the gauge increased 0.6%.

Gasoline prices jumped 12.3% and accounted for more than half the gain in the overall CPI. Even with the sharp increase, gas prices are down 23.4% from June 2019.

Excluding volatile food and fuel costs, the so-called core CPI rose a more moderate 0.2% from the prior month after a 0.1% decrease in May. On an annual basis, core inflation increased 1.2% for a second month.

As more states started to reopen their economies in June, the pickup in demand for goods and services helped to stabilize prices. At the same time, a spike in the number of cases in Sun Belt states including Florida, Arizona and Texas threaten to restrain sales and inflation.

The government’s report showed all energy costs climbed 5.1% in June from a month earlier.

Food prices, meanwhile, continued to rise. The cost of groceries rose 0.7% from the prior month as Americans continued to eat more meals at home amid the pandemic. Such prices were up 5.6% from a year ago, the largest increase since 2011.

Households paid 1.2% more for goods in June compared with a month earlier, the biggest gain since June 2009. The cost of services, which make up the majority of the CPI, increased 0.2%.

Car insurance prices rebounded in June after a sharp decline, while apparel and airfares also picked up.

A separate Labor Department report on Tuesday showed average hourly earnings, adjusted for price changes, rose 4.3% in June from a year earlier after a 6.4% gain a month earlier. The figures have been boosted by declining numbers of low-wage workers in the workforce.

The government’s report on consumer prices followed data last week that showed producer prices declined unexpectedly in June, partially due to a 27.7% slump in the cost of meat. Pricing power has diminished since the economy entered a recession in February, which is seen as a limit to inflation at the consumer level.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

