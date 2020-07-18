U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 08:03 AM IST
Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursday.
For a second day in a row, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks.
Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursday, the largest increase posted by any country since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.
U.S. deaths on Friday rose by at least 912, the fourth day in a row that fatalities have risen by over 900 a day.
(Writing by Lisa Shumaker. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
