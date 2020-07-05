U.S. jobs rebound comes with a cost

But it is important to note that when the Labor Department tallies up its employment figures, it refers to pay periods in the week including the 12th of the month. Since that midmonth period the jobs picture has gotten murkier. Separately on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of people filing new unemployment-insurance claims in the week ended this past Saturday came to a seasonally adjusted 1.43 million, a drop of just 55,00 from a week earlier, which was significantly higher than economists had forecast. Moreover, data from scheduling-software company Homebase show that the average number of hourly employees working at local restaurants, retailers and other small businesses in the week ending Wednesday slipped from the previous week.