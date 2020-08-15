Home >News >World >U.S. monitoring Belarus closely, says Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2020, 07:10 PM IST Agnieszka Barteczko , Anna Koper , Reuters

  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the country is observing the political ruckus in Belarus
  • This statement has come when Pompeo is a visit to Poland

WARSAW : The United States is tracking the situation in Belarus after last weekend's disputed election then a crackdown on protests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

"We follow the situation closely," he told a press conference during a visit to Warsaw after stops in the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia during a regional trip focused on cyber and energy security.

Also at the press conference, Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said potential sanctions on Belarus should only apply to top officials.

