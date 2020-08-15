U.S. monitoring Belarus closely, says Pompeo

WARSAW : The United States is tracking the situation in Belarus after last weekend's disputed election then a crackdown on protests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

"We follow the situation closely," he told a press conference during a visit to Warsaw after stops in the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia during a regional trip focused on cyber and energy security.

Also at the press conference, Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said potential sanctions on Belarus should only apply to top officials.

