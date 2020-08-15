U.S. monitoring Belarus closely, says Pompeo

U.S. monitoring Belarus closely, says Pompeo1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the country is observing the political ruckus in Belarus
- This statement has come when Pompeo is a visit to Poland
WARSAW : The United States is tracking the situation in Belarus after last weekend's disputed election then a crackdown on protests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.
"We follow the situation closely," he told a press conference during a visit to Warsaw after stops in the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia during a regional trip focused on cyber and energy security.
Also at the press conference, Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said potential sanctions on Belarus should only apply to top officials.
