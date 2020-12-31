Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UAE again posts record new daily virus cases
File Photo: Tourists get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport

UAE again posts record new daily virus cases

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST AP

  • The record figures come after the UAE said it detected its first known cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the virus in people arriving from abroad
  • The country has reported a total of 207,822 cases and 669 deaths amid an aggressive testing campaign

For the second consecutive day, the United Arab Emirates has shattered its single-day record of new coronavirus infections, with 1,730 cases recorded ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers to Dubai from around the world.

For the second consecutive day, the United Arab Emirates has shattered its single-day record of new coronavirus infections, with 1,730 cases recorded ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers to Dubai from around the world.

The record figures come after the UAE said it detected its first known cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the virus in people arriving from abroad. With an economy that runs on aviation and hospitality, the UAE has remained open for business and tourism, including from the United Kingdom, where the new variant of the virus was found. The country is home to hundreds of thousands of British expats.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Red Dragon’s strategic overreach

4 min read . 10:57 PM IST

Lessons from Rwanda’s fight against Covid

5 min read . 10:47 PM IST

A global recovery’s leading variables

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST

Mint Lite | Lewis Hamilton's knighthood, UN-AU mission in Darfur, Brexit & more

4 min read . 10:34 PM IST

The record figures come after the UAE said it detected its first known cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the virus in people arriving from abroad. With an economy that runs on aviation and hospitality, the UAE has remained open for business and tourism, including from the United Kingdom, where the new variant of the virus was found. The country is home to hundreds of thousands of British expats.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Red Dragon’s strategic overreach

4 min read . 10:57 PM IST

Lessons from Rwanda’s fight against Covid

5 min read . 10:47 PM IST

A global recovery’s leading variables

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST

Mint Lite | Lewis Hamilton's knighthood, UN-AU mission in Darfur, Brexit & more

4 min read . 10:34 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The commercial hub of Dubai will press ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the annual fireworks show around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. Police will be out in force to ensure spectators are wearing masks and adhering to other measures.

The UAE has reported a total of 207,822 cases and 669 deaths amid an aggressive testing campaign.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.