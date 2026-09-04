UAE airports see flight cancellation, delays: List of Dubai and Abu Dhabi arrivals, departures running late

Flight connectivity between UAE and rest of the world continues to face disruption after renewed escalation in fighting between US and Iran following weeks of calm. US military renewed its attack on Iran on Tuesday night following which the Islamic Republic retaliated with missile and drone attacks towards US bases in West Asia and other key US-linked sites in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait.

This triggered a wave of caution across the region due to which multiple flights connecting India with Dubai are running late. While airports in the UAE and elsewhere in the neighboring countries continue to operate amid heightened security, several flights were impacted due to the geopolitical situation around the Persian Gulf.

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With airlines warning that flight schedules can change at short notice in view of developing situation, multiple airports faced disrupting, including Zayed International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, Queen Alia International Airport, Kuwait International Airport and others.

List of flights suspended as per The National Zayed International Airport Impacted arrivals At Zayed International Airport of Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia's services are running behind schedule as multiple arrivals were delayed. Flights facing delays include 3L201 from Calicut, 3L142 from Chennai, 3L134 from Trivandrum, 3L112 from Ahmedabad, 3L312 from Sialkot and 3L044 from Kathmandu.

Etihad flights were also delayed, including EY114 from Barcelona, EY219 and EY213 from Delhi, EY303 from Islamabad, EY844 from Moscow, EY299 from Karachi, EY247 from Ahmedabad, EY277 from Peshawar, EY343 from Chennai, EY393 from Colombo, EY770 from Nairobi, EY068 from London Heathrow, EY100 from Lisbon, EY417 from Phuket, EY405 from Bangkok and EY078 from Manchester.

Impacted departures Departures were also affected, including Air Arabia's Trivandrum flight 3L134, 3L112 to Ahmedabad, 3L312 to Sialkot, 3L044 to Kathmandu and 3L715 to Tbilisi. Impacted Etihad flights include EY844 to Moscow, EY303 to Islamabad, EY219 and EY213 to Delhi, EY299 to Karachi, EY247 to Ahmedabad, EY277 to Peshawar, EY343 to Chennai, EY393 to Colombo, EY770 to Nairobi, EY068 to London Heathrow, EY100 to Lisbon, EY417 to Phuket, EY405 to Bangkok and EY078 to Manchester.

IndiGo flight 6E1439 to and from Tiruchirappalli is also running late.

Dubai International Airport Impacted arrivals Affected arrivals of Indian airlines include Air India Express flight IX425 from Kochi and SpiceJet flights SG5155 from Amritsar, SG5118 from Kochi and SG5060 from Mumbai.

Dubai-bound Flydubai flights that are facing delays include FZ1722 and FZ1736 from Almaty, FZ1690 from Bishkek, FZ952, FZ988 and FZ966 from Moscow, FZ920 from Jeddah, FZ1304 from Astana, FZ1716 and FZ1634 from Minsk; FZ642 from Addis Ababa, FZ1116 from Damascus, FZ816 from Abha and FZ202 from Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Flydubai's Entebbe to Dubai flight FZ652 was cancelled.

Emirates arrivals that are running behind schedule include EK527 from Hyderabad, EK565 from Bengaluru EK020 from Manchester, EK010 from London Gatwick, EK194 from Lisbon, EK024 from Edinburgh, EK164 from Dublin, EK006 from London Heathrow, EK146 from Amsterdam, EK180 from Warsaw, EK098 from Rome, EK094 from Bologna and EK082 from Lyon.

Delayed Emirates flights from North America include EK232 from Washington, EK244 from Montreal, EK204 and EK206 from New York, EK236 from Chicago, EK238 from Boston, EK216 from Los Angeles, EK212 from Houston and EK226 from San Francisco.

Other impacted Emirates arrivals include EK613 from Islamabad, EK651 from Colombo, EK375 from Bangkok, EK659 from Male, EK928 from Cairo and EK357 from Jakarta.