Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Sunday announced that UAE has approved a 'golden' visa grant allowing 10-year residency for certain professions including specialised degree-holders and others.

Taking on Twitter, the Dubai leader said that the visa grant will be for "all holders of doctorate degrees, all doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, outperforming accredited universities in the country at a rate of 3.8 and more," as roughly translated.

الإخوة والأخوات..اعتمدنا اليوم منح الإقامة الذهبية للمقيمين..لمدة ١٠ سنوات للفئات التالية : جميع الحاصلين على شهادات الدكتوراة،كافة الأطباء، المهندسين في مجالات هندسة الكمبيوتر والالكترونيات والبرمجة والكهرباء والتكنولوجيا الحيوية،متفوقي الجامعات المعتمدة بالدولة بمعدل 3.8 وأكثر — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020





Terming it as 'Golden residency', the ruler added that the visa will also be granted to "holders of specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses .."

Moreover, the visa opportunities also will be available for "first high school students in the country with their families," the leader added.

He also added,"we want such minds and talents to remain continue with us in the process of development and achievements of the country," translated roughly from his Twitter account.

The golden card is a long-term residency programme announced by the Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, in May 2019. Not long after its launch, more than 400 investors and businesspeople, including some of their families, had already been granted the visa, with dozens more receiving it each day.

The golden card was initially billed as a permanent residence system but the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has since clarified that it is in fact a long-term, 10-year visa that renews.

Meanwhile, in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the PM of Dubai has been taking productive steps in ensuring a Covid-19 vaccine for the citizens. In this quest, the Dubai ruler said he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, becoming the latest United Arab Emirates official to take part in the trials.

"While receiving the Covid-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed captioned a photograph of himself he posted on Twitter with his sleeve rolled up, as a healthcare worker in full protective equipment administered the injection.

Two vaccines are undergoing third-phase trials in the UAE, one produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via