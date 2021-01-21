UAE approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine emergency authorization use

UAE on Thursday said that it has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to Russia-developed Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine amid surge in coronavirus cases there.

"Study results have demonstrated the effectiveness of the vaccine in triggering a strong antibody response against the virus, its safety for use, and its compliance with international safety and effectiveness standards," the Emirates' news agency WAM reported, according to Reuters.

The announcement came after Abu Dhabi started Phase III clinical trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

The UAE is also conducting Phase III trials of a vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The UAE has approved the vaccine and it is available for free to anybody who wants it, with priority given to more vulnerable individuals, according to the health ministry.

The UAE did not release data on the findings of its Phase III trials. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing the shot abroad, said trials began in December. Abu Dhabi announced this month the trials had started but did not say when.

"The decision comes as part of the UAE's comprehensive and integrated efforts to ensure increased prevention levels against the virus and to safeguard the health of the country's citizens and residents," WAM said.

The RDIF said 1,000 volunteers in Abu Dhabi had so far received their first dose of the vaccine under the trials.

The vaccine's Russian developers have said the shot has been found to be 91.4% effective in providing protection.

Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the UAE. A vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is available to the general public and Dubai is also inoculating residents with the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTec

Meanwhile, aily infections of the novel coronavirus in the UAE reached 3,529 on Thursday, the health ministry said, the highest in the Gulf Arab region, where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.









