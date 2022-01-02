The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has announced that the citizens of the country will now require to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel in the country.

Starting from 10 January, citizens of the country will be mandatorily required to get fully vaccinated for those who are not fully vaccinated and with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated.

The country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet, “Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated."

#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022

However, there will be certain relaxations and it will not be applicable for those medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian and treatment cases.

This decision by the UAE comes as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is rallying infections in a large number of countries and has surged the hospitalisations in many parts of the world.

Earlier a senior official had said that the country has tightened the preventive measures, including imposing restrictions on passengers travelling to the UAE from countries witnessing a surge in infections and the emergence of variants, and the mandatory use of the green pass system on the Al Hosn application.

She then added that 100 percent of the population received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 91.50 percent are fully vaccinated.

"Due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the efforts of the national vaccination campaign, vaccines have been provided on a wide scale all around the country and to all segments of the community who are eligible to take the vaccine. Today, the country’s vaccination rate is getting higher, which will ensure the collective immunity of the community and supports the country’s recovery efforts," she further added.

She then explained that the booster shot is a major factor in protecting public health and the community’s safety and plays a crucial role in boosting collective immunity, especially during the current conditions.

"Studies have shown vaccines and booster doses significantly contribute to reducing the disease’s effects and play a major role in countering variants," she stated. She urged all individuals aged 18 or over who are eligible to take the vaccine to head to the nearest vaccination centre and take the booster shot six months after taking the second dose of the vaccine.

