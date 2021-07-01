UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and other countries

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban on citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria, state news agency (WAM) reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

