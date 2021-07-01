Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and other countries

UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and other countries

The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban on citizens to a number of countries.
1 min read . 11:41 PM IST Reuters

  The Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed that, with the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban on citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed that, with the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19, WAM added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

