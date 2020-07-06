Home >News >world >UAE buys thousands of Uruguay dairy cows to boost food security
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

UAE buys thousands of Uruguay dairy cows to boost food security

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 11:27 AM IST Bloomberg

It’s a perfect step in strengthening the country’s efforts to enhance local production, Mariam Almheiri, minister of state for food security, says

The United Arab Emirates imported 4,500 dairy cows from Uruguay as part of a drive to boost food security with the coronavirus disrupting global supply chains.

The shipment of Holstein cattle is the first of many, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday.

It’s “a perfect step in strengthening the country’s efforts to enhance local production," Mariam Almheiri, minister of state for food security, was quoted as saying.

The UAE and most other Gulf states import the bulk of their food, largely because their arid climates make crop and livestock cultivation difficult. They also depend on overseas supplies of medical, consumer and industrial products to sustain their populations.

The UAE government has taken several measures to ensure uninterrupted access to supplies since the virus spread around the world. A food-security council coordinates official efforts, including the stockpiling of essential goods. The country is also looking to farm rice to reduce its reliance on purchases from abroad.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
An Air India Express flight bound for UAE to bring back stranded Indian nationals (PTI)

India to operate 9 more flights to evacuate stranded citizens from UAE

1 min read . 03 Jul 2020
Uruguay’s midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (L) vies for the header with France’s midfielder Paul Pogba during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on 6 July. Photo: AFP

France beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach WC semi-finals

1 min read . 06 Jul 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout