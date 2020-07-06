UAE buys thousands of Uruguay dairy cows to boost food security

UAE buys thousands of Uruguay dairy cows to boost food security1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
It’s a perfect step in strengthening the country’s efforts to enhance local production, Mariam Almheiri, minister of state for food security, says
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It’s a perfect step in strengthening the country’s efforts to enhance local production, Mariam Almheiri, minister of state for food security, says
The United Arab Emirates imported 4,500 dairy cows from Uruguay as part of a drive to boost food security with the coronavirus disrupting global supply chains.
The United Arab Emirates imported 4,500 dairy cows from Uruguay as part of a drive to boost food security with the coronavirus disrupting global supply chains.
The shipment of Holstein cattle is the first of many, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday.
The shipment of Holstein cattle is the first of many, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday.
It’s “a perfect step in strengthening the country’s efforts to enhance local production," Mariam Almheiri, minister of state for food security, was quoted as saying.
The UAE and most other Gulf states import the bulk of their food, largely because their arid climates make crop and livestock cultivation difficult. They also depend on overseas supplies of medical, consumer and industrial products to sustain their populations.
The UAE government has taken several measures to ensure uninterrupted access to supplies since the virus spread around the world. A food-security council coordinates official efforts, including the stockpiling of essential goods. The country is also looking to farm rice to reduce its reliance on purchases from abroad.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated