UAE rejects reports of Netanyahu-MBZ ‘secret meeting’ in Abu Dhabi during Israel-Iran war in March

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has denied reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE during the peak of the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

In an official statement released Wednesday, the UAE rejected what it described as false claims surrounding undisclosed meetings and unofficial security arrangements involving Israel.

The foreign ministry said reports about Netanyahu travelling to the UAE during the recent regional conflict were inaccurate.

“The UAE denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country,” the statement said.

The ministry further stressed that relations between the UAE and Israel are conducted openly and through officially recognised diplomatic channels.

“The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords,” the statement added.

Abraham Accords framework highlighted The UAE emphasised that its ties with Israel are based solely on the Abraham Accords signed in 2020, which formally established diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the ministry, cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Israel is not based on “non-transparent or unofficial arrangements.”

“Any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE,” the statement said.

Reports surfaced amid heightened regional tensions The denial follows report alleging Netanyahu met Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) in the city of Al-Ain during the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, as per Reuters, the meeting resulted in what it called an “historic breakthrough” in bilateral relations.

Meeting reportedly held in Al-Ain near Oman border Reuters citing a source familiar with the talks said Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) met on March 26 in the Emirati city of Al-Ain, an oasis city located near the Oman border.

The visit had not been publicly disclosed until now, making it the first confirmed face-to-face wartime meeting between the two leaders since the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

Mossad chief reportedly made multiple UAE visits The source cited by the news agency also said David Barnea, widely known as Dedi Barnea, travelled to the UAE at least twice during the conflict to coordinate military-related matters.

The visits were reportedly linked to coordination efforts tied to the regional security situation and military actions during the war with Iran.

UAE deepens ties with Israel and US after Iran attacks The UAE has increasingly strengthened its security and diplomatic coordination with both Israel and the United States following Iranian strikes during the war.

The Gulf nation formally normalised relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, becoming one of the first Arab states in decades to establish official ties with Israel.

Israel reportedly deployed Iron Dome support to UAE US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday that Israel sent Iron Dome missile defence batteries and personnel to the UAE during the conflict.

The deployment reportedly came after Iranian attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and energy facilities across Gulf states, with the UAE among the countries affected.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes during the conflict reportedly hit the UAE harder than several neighbouring Gulf countries.

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