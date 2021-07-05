With UAE eases Covid-related curbs and opens up its economy, several companies are organising walk-in interviews to hire more employees to expand their operations.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, this week, walk-in interviews are taking place to recruit sales executives for personal loans and credit cards for a bank and technical staff at various FMCG companies.

Candidates with 1-2 years of personal loan sales experience in the UAE can apply for the jobs.

The selected candidates will be offered up to Dh7,000 ( ₹1,41,583.63) salary and other incentives, according to Khaleej Times.

The bank is also hiring credit card sales executives with local market experience. However, preference will be given to those candidates who can immediately join the bank.

Walk-in interviews for the jobs of personal loan and credit card sale executives will run till July 7 at Moativ Employment Services in Dubai.

FMCG company Unikai Foods is also recruiting van salesman, and mechanical and UHT technicians. Candidates with two to five years’ experience can apply for the job. Walk-in interviews will run till July 8 at Unikai Foods, Al Meydan Street in Dubai.

