The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing one of the worst floods currently. According to Khaleej Times, a summer deluge across Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah had led to waterlogged roads and road closures. Fujairah has been one of the most impacted, after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.

The Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority distributed a circular to hotel establishments, instructing them not to take advantage of the situation by hiking prices.

The tourism department issued the notice after it received complaints from residents who said room rates were being hiked in an ‘exaggerated and exploitative manner'.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said this is the wettest July in the UAE since 1978.

Several videos have surfaced on social media of the submerged cars and shops in Fujairah.

The Nationa News reported that 870 people were rescued by emergency teams after flash floods. Overall 3,897 people have been placed in a temporary shelters in Sharjah and Fujairah. The UAE military joined rescue operations in Fujairah after torrential rainfall.

More than 50 buses have been mobilised over the past 24 hours to carry people to safety and more than 100 volunteers have been working to help residents.