UAE floods: Roads swamped in 2 ft of water, cars, shops float | Watch

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing one of the worst floods currently. According to Khaleej Times, a summer deluge across Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah had led to waterlogged roads and road closures. Fujairah has been one of the most impacted, after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}