OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UAE gives covid vaccine to 8% of population so far
A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (VIA REUTERS)
A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (VIA REUTERS)

UAE gives covid vaccine to 8% of population so far

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 10:08 AM IST Bloomberg

The Gulf nation, which is offering vaccines free of charge for its residents, administered more than 826,000 doses so far

The United Arab Emirates inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and aims to cover half of its residents in the first quarter.

The Gulf nation, which is offering vaccines free of charge for its residents, administered more than 826,000 doses so far, said Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, according to government’s official Twitter account.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A man has his face covered as a precaution against coronavirus as he walks on a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai.

New coronavirus strain in India: Tally touches 71 after 13 more UK returnees test positive

1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump threw it away

4 min read . 11:40 AM IST
The proposed bond issue is part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term note programme.

S&P Global, Fitch rate SBI's proposed senior bonds 'BBB-'

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Anantnag: People walk past stranded vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during heavy snowfall, at Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Flights suspended, highway closed as snowfall continues in Kashmir valley

3 min read . 11:38 AM IST

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

The country, with an expatriate-majority population of about 10 million, seeks to curb the recent rise in cases by “reviewing procedures and focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible," Al Hosani said. Vaccines are optional and not compulsory, she added.

The Gulf nation has approved the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.

Israel has taken the lead in high-velocity sprint in the global coronavirus vaccine race, vaccinating about 15% of its population since Dec. 20. The Middle East nation plans to vaccinate 70% to 80% of its population by April or May.

The UAE reported 1,967 daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily figure on record. The total number of cases are at 216,699.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout