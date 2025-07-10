UAE Golden Visa: Dubai's Rayad Group takes ‘responsibility’ for creating confusion, says ‘no GUARANTEED visa exists’

A Dubai-based visa advisory service company, Rayad Group, on Wednesday issued an apology and accepted “full responsibility” for spreading “incorrect” information about the UAE Golden Visa. The Rayad group's statement had claimed that the UAE government would offer a lifetime Golden Visa for approximately ₹23.30 lakh.

The apology came after the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) dismissed reports quoting the Rayad group as saying that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions.

ICP said the Rayad Group’s statement had no legal standing. It seems that the ₹23.30 lakh mentioned by Rayad Group was the fee it would charge for facilitating the golden visa under the UAE immigration rules.

Here's what the Riyad Group said "We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks," the Rayad Group said in a statement.

"We also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge that certain public comments made by Rayad Group’s Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question," it said.

“These statements did not accurately reflect our intent, our scope of services, or the limitations of our authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme. To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement.”

"Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas," it said.

On Sunday, Rayad Group MD Rayad Kamal Ayub called it a golden opportunity for Indians to get the UAE's Golden Visa. By Wednesday, the company clarified that all visa decisions are made solely by the UAE government authorities.

"We concur with the statement issued by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which affirms that all Golden Visa applications must be processed through official, government-approved channels," it added.