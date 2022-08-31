The five-year Green Visa, which comes into effect from September 2022, comes in addition to the popular Golden Visa and multiple-entry five-year tourist visa
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Travelling and settling in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has now become easier for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and highly skilled professionals, as the UAE government has announced several visa and entry permit reforms. These reforms include the opening of the five-year Green Visa.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Travelling and settling in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has now become easier for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and highly skilled professionals, as the UAE government has announced several visa and entry permit reforms. These reforms include the opening of the five-year Green Visa.
The five-year Green Visa comes in addition to the popular Golden Visa and multiple-entry five-year tourist visa. The new reforms and the five-year Green Visa will come into effect from September 2022.
The five-year Green Visa comes in addition to the popular Golden Visa and multiple-entry five-year tourist visa. The new reforms and the five-year Green Visa will come into effect from September 2022.
UAE 5-year green visa
Foreigner of these three categories will granted the five year green visa by the UAE government
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UAE 5-year green visa
Foreigner of these three categories will granted the five year green visa by the UAE government
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Skilled professionals: This five-year residency for skilled employees is provided without a sponsor or employer. The applicants should have a valid employment contract, and be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and the salary should not be less than Dh15,000.
-Skilled professionals: This five-year residency for skilled employees is provided without a sponsor or employer. The applicants should have a valid employment contract, and be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and the salary should not be less than Dh15,000.
Freelancers and self-employed: In line with the growing importance of flexible work models, freelancers and self-employed can obtain a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level should be Bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. Annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than Dh360,000 (over $98,000), or the applicant should have proof of financial solvency throughout his/her stay in the UAE.
Freelancers and self-employed: In line with the growing importance of flexible work models, freelancers and self-employed can obtain a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level should be Bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. Annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than Dh360,000 (over $98,000), or the applicant should have proof of financial solvency throughout his/her stay in the UAE.
Investors/Partners: This permit has been introduced to encourage investment and attract investors who wish to establish or participate in commercial activities. The validity under this category has been increased from the previous two years to five years now. The requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Investors/Partners: This permit has been introduced to encourage investment and attract investors who wish to establish or participate in commercial activities. The validity under this category has been increased from the previous two years to five years now. The requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory.