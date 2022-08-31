Investors/Partners: This permit has been introduced to encourage investment and attract investors who wish to establish or participate in commercial activities. The validity under this category has been increased from the previous two years to five years now. The requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory.

