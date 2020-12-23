OPEN APP
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
Vials during the production of Gam-COVID-Vac (REUTERS)
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 04:06 PM IST PTI

The council said that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus

The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin.

The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram", or forbidden under Islamic law.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body".

The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

