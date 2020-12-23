UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 04:06 PM IST
The council said that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus
The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin.
The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram", or forbidden under Islamic law.
ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Air travel from U.K. to France resumes with mandatory Covid-19 tests1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Mexico and the UK sign trade deal4 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Mamata speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures of her support1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India
If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body".
The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.