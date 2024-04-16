UAE issues alert for more heavy rains; stay-at-home, online schooling advisory issued
The UAE is facing a second wave of severe weather with heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and possible hail. Residents are advised to stay cautious and informed as the National Centre of Meteorology issues warnings.
