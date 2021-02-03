UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout

UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout2 min read . 12:15 PM IST
The rapid roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE should help to restore confidence in markets over the first half of 2021: Economist
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The rapid roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE should help to restore confidence in markets over the first half of 2021: Economist
Business activity in the Arab world’s two largest economies improved at the start of 2021, with the United Arab Emirates seeing growth in its job market for the first time in over a year.
Business activity in the Arab world’s two largest economies improved at the start of 2021, with the United Arab Emirates seeing growth in its job market for the first time in over a year.
Non-oil private sector activity in Saudi Arabia soared during January as new work levels increased and operating conditions improved marginally in neighboring UAE, helped by an expansion in new orders and output.
Non-oil private sector activity in Saudi Arabia soared during January as new work levels increased and operating conditions improved marginally in neighboring UAE, helped by an expansion in new orders and output.
Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys compiled by IHS Markit last month for the two Gulf nations were above the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction.
“The rapid roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE should help to restore confidence in markets over the first half of 2021, although firms were still relatively downbeat about future growth in January," said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.
“On the upside, employment edged into positive territory for the first time in over a year, showing that firms are gaining more confidence to expand their operating capacity," Owen said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.