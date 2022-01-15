Avi Eyal, the managing partner of Entrée Capital, said he spent years developing a relationship with Mubadala’s head of venture capital, Ibrahim Ajami, before receiving investment from the Emirati fund. After first meeting at a dinner in London, the two executives co-invested in startups and Mr. Ajami invited his Israeli counterpart to be a panelist at a conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2020, before the accords, when the two publicly shook hands on stage.