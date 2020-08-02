UAE launches operation of Arab world's first nuclear power plant: Prime Minister

DUBAI : Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday the successful launch of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab world.

"Today we officially announce the UAE's success in launching the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world at the Barakah station in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister tweeted.

الهدف هو تشغيل أربع محطات للطاقة النووية ستوفر ربع حاجة الدولة من الكهرباء بطريقة آمنة وموثوقة وخالية من الانبعاثات .. الإمارات شطرت الذرة ..وتريد استكشاف المجرة .. رسالة للعالم بأن العرب قادرون على استئناف مسيرتهم العلمية .. ومنافسة بقية الأمم العظيمة.. لا شيء مستحيل.. pic.twitter.com/EUAdYeQ3PN — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 1, 2020

He also said, "The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch."

