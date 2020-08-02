Subscribe
Home >News >world >UAE launches operation of Arab world's first nuclear power plant: Prime Minister
Nuclear reactor

UAE launches operation of Arab world's first nuclear power plant: Prime Minister

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST ANI

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also said, 'The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch'

DUBAI : Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday the successful launch of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab world.

"Today we officially announce the UAE's success in launching the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world at the Barakah station in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also said, "The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch."

