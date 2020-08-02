UAE launches operation of Arab world's first nuclear power plant: Prime Minister

UAE launches operation of Arab world's first nuclear power plant: Prime Minister1 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also said, 'The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also said, 'The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch'
DUBAI : Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday the successful launch of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab world.
Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday the successful launch of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab world.
"Today we officially announce the UAE's success in launching the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world at the Barakah station in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"Today we officially announce the UAE's success in launching the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world at the Barakah station in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister tweeted.
He also said, "The experts loaded nuclear fuel, ran comprehensive tests and successfully completed the launch."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated