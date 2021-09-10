Residents from India, Pakistan and 13 other countries, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a jab approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will be able to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Monday.

As per the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from 12 September are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry," said the NCEMA on Friday.

This comes as Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on 1 October after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give it's economy a boost, reported news agency Reuters.

Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

What are the arrival requirements?

Residents will need to apply via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, should be presented before departure.

The passengers will have to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

