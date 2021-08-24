In what comes as a huge relief to Indians planning to return to Saudi Arabia after visiting India, UAE authorities have now announced that these people will not be asked to quarantine in a third country anymore under certain criteria.

According to a tweet from thendian embassy in Saudi Arabia, it said that the above relaxation is only for Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country.

Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 24, 2021

It also mentioned that more details are awaited from India's foreign ministry.

Last month, Saudi Arabia state news agency SPA said that the kingdom will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens traveling to countries on the kingdom's 'red list' under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

In May, Saudi Arabia lifted the travel ban that was imposed on people arriving from 11 countries. However, the ban continues to remain in effect for the nine countries, including India and Pakistan.

Earlier today, UAE authorities had announced that it has temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days, Etihad Airways said on Monday. However, no reason has been provided for the suspension.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for latest regulations," Etihad Help tweeted.

Last week, Etihad Airways had said that Indians with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State could visit Abu Dhabi.

Early in August, the country’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry.

