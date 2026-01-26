UAE lost interest in key Pakistan airport deal? Report says project shelved after President's 2-hour India trip

The UAE has reportedly lost interest in Pakistan's plans to outsource the management and operations of Islamabad International Airport to the Gulf nation and has shelved them.

Scrapping of the agreement which has been in talks since August 2025 – came after UAE President Sheikh Nahyan's two-hour visit to India, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

Now, with no progress on the outsourcing front, the Pakistan government has decided to place Islamabad International Airport on the active privatisation list. The move comes close on the heels of the successful privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), reported The Express Tribune.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the UAE’s failure to name a nominated entity ultimately signalled its lack of interest, prompting Islamabad to change course.

'UAE not interested' The Pakistani media outlet's report said that officials sought a definitive answer from the UAE regarding the deal by issuing a final call letter. The Arab nation, however, reportedly responded by saying it was still unable to name a nominated entity and indicated it was no longer interested in pursuing the process.

It further said the UAE was not interested in continuing the process. Consequently, the government approved a proposal to include Islamabad International Airport on the active privatisation list, following the highly successful privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines.

The Pakistani media report did not link the collapse of the deal to any political motives. Shelving of the deal, however, comes at a time of growing friction within the Gulf, particularly between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Once close allies, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are now reportedly engaged in an unusually public standoff over their backing of rival factions in Yemen.

Pakistan-Saudi ties Amid the growing rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Islamabad has deepened its ties with Saudi Arabia – signing a defence agreement and pushing for the formation of what is being described as an “Islamic NATO” with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

UAE's ties with Pakistan The shift marks a sharp contrast from the past. For decades, the UAE was among Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a major source of remittances, with thousands of Pakistanis employed across various sectors.

