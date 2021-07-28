The United Arab Emirates will allow all resident doctors to apply for so-called “ golden visas ," a 10-year permit covering specialized sectors including science, innovation and health care.

Doctors licensed by UAE health regulators can apply before September 2022, state-run news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

The long-term visa allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing an Emirati sponsor. Expat residents make up nearly 90% of the UAE population but many left as the pandemic eliminated some employment opportunities.

#حكومة_الإمارات تتيح لجميع الأطباء المقيمين في الدولة التقدم للحصول على #الإقامة_الذهبية التي تمنحهم وعائلاتهم إقامة لمدة 10 سنوات ما يعزز شعورهم بالاستقرار ويسهم باستقطاب أفضل الخبرات والمهارات الصحية من مختلف دول العالمhttps://t.co/bJUSRCfOCs — UAEGOV (@uaegov) July 28, 2021

