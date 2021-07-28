UAE opens 10-year ‘golden visa’ scheme to all resident doctors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The long-term visa allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing an Emirati sponsor. Expat residents make up nearly 90% of the UAE population but many left as the pandemic eliminated some employment opportunities.
The long-term visa allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing an Emirati sponsor. Expat residents make up nearly 90% of the UAE population but many left as the pandemic eliminated some employment opportunities.