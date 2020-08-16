Home >News >World >UAE phone lines to Israel open after accord to normalise relations
In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as the UAE and Israel announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, telephone service between the UAE and Israel began as the two countries opened diplomatic ties. (AP)

UAE phone lines to Israel open after accord to normalise relations

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 05:39 PM IST Lisa Barrington , Reuters

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday, calls made by Reuters reporters showed, after the two countries moved to normalise diplomatic relations last week.

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday, calls made by Reuters reporters showed, after the two countries moved to normalise diplomatic relations last week.

It was not clear when exactly a block on telephone calls made from the UAE to Israel was lifted, but historically calls were not possible.

The UAE's Telecoms Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

More Israeli news websites that were previously blocked in the UAE were also now able to be viewed on UAE internet connections on Sunday.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.

An official in Israel's Communication Ministry told Reuters that any previous block on calls between the two countries had come from the UAE side.

"Now I understand that calls are going through," the official said.

The UAE's two main telecoms operators Du and Etisalat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

