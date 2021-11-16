Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  UAE plans to acquire Korean air defence system

UAE plans to acquire Korean air defence system

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Lilian Wagdy, Reuters

The UAE plans to acquire Korean air defence system MSAM in a deal that could be worth up to 12.9 billion dirhams

CAIRO : The United Arab Emirates plans to acquire Korean air defence system MSAM in a deal that could be worth up to 12.9 billion dirhams (about $3.5 billion), the defence ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday. 

