The UAE plans to acquire Korean air defence system MSAM in a deal that could be worth up to 12.9 billion dirhams

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CAIRO : The United Arab Emirates plans to acquire Korean air defence system MSAM in a deal that could be worth up to 12.9 billion dirhams (about $3.5 billion), the defence ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAIRO : The United Arab Emirates plans to acquire Korean air defence system MSAM in a deal that could be worth up to 12.9 billion dirhams (about $3.5 billion), the defence ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}