UAE plans to invest in economy, liberalize residency laws for expatriates

UAE plans to invest in economy, liberalize residency laws for expatriates

Premium
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
02:29 PM IST Agencies

  • The country's finance minister on Sunday pledged that the government would pour some $13.6 billion into the economy over the next year
  • Other UAE ministries introduced various government overhauls

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize residency for expatriates, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract foreign capital and residents.

The country's finance minister on Sunday pledged that the government would pour some $13.6 billion into the economy over the next year. Other UAE ministries introduced various government overhauls.

The UAE for years since its independence has tied employment to residency status, giving employers outsized power and forcing people to immediately leave the country once they lost their jobs. The new plans give residents more time to seek other jobs after termination, allow youth over age 15 to gain employment and others to more easily join their families in the federation of seven sheikhdoms.

The Gulf state will expand economic ties with countries including South Korea, Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey, officials said in a media briefing on Sunday.

Earlier, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said the UAE was seeking 550 billion dirhams ($150 billion) of inward foreign investment over the next nine years and aims to be among the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030.

It will focus on investments from countries including Russia, Australia, China, and the U.K.

