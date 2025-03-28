UAE orders release of 2813 prisoners, including 500 Indians, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pardoned 1,518 inmates, including over 500 Indian nationals, reflecting the UAE's commitment to India and its diplomatic approach.

Agencies
Updated28 Mar 2025, 07:27 AM IST
UAE Leaders Release 2,813 Prisoners Ahead of Ramzan, Including 500 Indian Nationals
UAE Leaders Release 2,813 Prisoners Ahead of Ramzan, Including 500 Indian Nationals(@DrSJaishankar)

Ahead of Ramzan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pardoned 1,518 inmates. It is a significant symbol of mercy and reconciliation in line with the spirit of the Holy Month.

Over 500 Indian nationals were among those released ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, highlighting the UAE’s ongoing commitment to its ties with India and its broader approach to justice and diplomacy.

The release of Indian nationals is significant as it comes days after Indian national Shahzadi Khan was executed in the UAE. Meanwhile, two more Indians on death row - Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil - both from Kerala, who were convicted of murder, have been executed.

Muhammed and Muraleedharan were convicted of murders and were handed out death sentences in the UAE. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences.

Also Read | Eid-ul-fitr 2025: When is Eid? March 31st or April 1? Check details here

Who all were released in UAE's annual Ramadan pardons?

The clemency granted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid applies to individuals of various nationalities who were held in Dubai's correctional and punitive facilities. The pardon is aimed at allowing them to reunite with their families and reintegrate into society.

Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed's dedication to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences. He confirmed that Dubai Public Prosecution, in coordination with Dubai Police, has already begun implementing the legal procedures for their release.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiative extends beyond granting clemency, as he has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. This move is intended to alleviate the burdens on both the inmates and their families, fostering stability within households and ensuring they can begin anew without financial constraints.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr: Haryana govt declares restricted holiday on Eid; details here

The annual Ramadan pardons are part of the UAE's tradition of showing mercy and providing second chances. The initiative aligns with the values of the Holy Month, promoting forgiveness, compassion, and rehabilitation. The mass release also serves a practical role in reducing prison populations while reinforcing social stability.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldUAE orders release of 2813 prisoners, including 500 Indians, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
MoreLess
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.