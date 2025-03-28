UAE orders release of 2813 prisoners, including 500 Indians, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Ahead of Ramzan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pardoned 1,518 inmates. It is a significant symbol of mercy and reconciliation in line with the spirit of the Holy Month.

Over 500 Indian nationals were among those released ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, highlighting the UAE’s ongoing commitment to its ties with India and its broader approach to justice and diplomacy.

The release of Indian nationals is significant as it comes days after Indian national Shahzadi Khan was executed in the UAE. Meanwhile, two more Indians on death row - Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil - both from Kerala, who were convicted of murder, have been executed.

Muhammed and Muraleedharan were convicted of murders and were handed out death sentences in the UAE. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences.

Who all were released in UAE's annual Ramadan pardons? The clemency granted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid applies to individuals of various nationalities who were held in Dubai's correctional and punitive facilities. The pardon is aimed at allowing them to reunite with their families and reintegrate into society.

Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed's dedication to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences. He confirmed that Dubai Public Prosecution, in coordination with Dubai Police, has already begun implementing the legal procedures for their release.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiative extends beyond granting clemency, as he has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. This move is intended to alleviate the burdens on both the inmates and their families, fostering stability within households and ensuring they can begin anew without financial constraints.

